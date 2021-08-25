Manoj Bajpayee sues KRK for defamation amongst fans Web Desk | August 25, 2021 Share

After Salman Khan, it is Manoj Bajpayee, who is upset with Kamal R Khan's critical reviews.

On Tuesday, the actor's legal team filed a criminal defamation case against actor KRK in Indore court under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).

Lawyer of the actor blame KRK's series of tweets on July 26 dubbing them defamatory in nature thereby tarnishing the actor's image among his fans.

Manoj Bajpayee also appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.



The lawsuit comes after KRK criticized Bajpayee's show The Family Man, his family and called the actor a stoner.