Indian veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is proud of her son Saif Ali Khan.
Speaking to a media outlet, Sharmila praised Saif's growth in a much mature person.
"I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well," she said.
Sharmila also revealed how she has not met Saif and his family due to COVID-19. The veteran star has not seen youngest grandson Jeh as well.