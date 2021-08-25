Sharmila Tagore says son Saif Ali Khan 'is a good father': Here's Why Web Desk | August 25, 2021 Share

Indian veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is proud of her son Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking to a media outlet, Sharmila praised Saif's growth in a much mature person.

"I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well," she said.

Sharmila also revealed how she has not met Saif and his family due to COVID-19. The veteran star has not seen youngest grandson Jeh as well.