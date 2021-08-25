Emraan Hashmi denies being part of ‘Tiger 3’ Sakina Mehdi | August 25, 2021 Share

Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is going to play role of a Pakistani spy in Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. However, he denied being part of the film while addressing casting rumors.

Hashmi said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film.”

He added, “In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

In a previous interview, talking about the same rumors, the actor had clarified and said, “I have no idea if I am doing it. I have heard it from you guys. I don't know where this news came out from. My manager called me up in the morning and said that you are doing this film. I said it's news to me and he said it's news to him too. I was like who broke this story. One journalist broke it in the morning after that everyone followed and everyone carried it.”