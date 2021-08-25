Sarwat Gilani says minorities in Pakistan should be loved and respected Sakina Mehdi | August 25, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with fans in which she can be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with cook, Ghanish.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote a caption that read as, “Rakhi Bandhan for our cook Ghanaish.”

Gilani added, "Minorities living in Pakistani should be made to feel welcomed and loved by every Pakistani."

The actor often speaks up for minorities in Pakistan, last year while talking about forcible marriage and conversion of Christian minor girl in the country, she said, “Maybe we all want to speak out about this but are scared, but we should not be scared of speaking up about our rights. We should raise our voice for what are our rights.”