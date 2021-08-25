I’ve a very strong boundary when it comes to work and personal life: Sanya Malhotra Sakina Mehdi | August 25, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed that Covid-19 pandemic made her realize that she needs to set boundaries between professional and personal life.

Malhotra shared, “It was during the first lockdown when I realised that I need to have some good healthy boundaries with my work, which I didn’t have before. Also, mentally my work is my work, not my personal life.”

She continued, “Sometimes you mix your work and your personal life. But that doesn’t work for me at all. When it comes to having a fear of losing myself, I don’t have that fear just because I have a very strong boundary when it comes to work and my personal life.”

The Dangal actor added, “I’ll never lose myself in the glitzy world of Bollywood. That’ll never ever happen. My work is my work and personally I’m very different.”