Jasmin Bhasin fulfills paparazzi pleas for a song: 'Go ahead' Zainab Nasir | August 25, 2021 Share

Jasmin Bhasin fulfills paparazzi pleas for a song: 'Go ahead'

Actress Jasmin Bhasin blushed over the wishes of the paparazzi to create a song for her.



The paparazzi complimented Jasmine's grace and beauty during a recent encounter and thus a video snippet instantly went viral online where Jasmin was asked to take her mask off in order to pose for pictures.

Some photographers wished to cast Jasmin and her boyfriend Aly Goni in the music video being created for them.

Jasmin laughingly gave a go ahead to the photographers to do so.

Recently, the actress made headlines after she purchased a new home.

On the work front, Jasmin featured in the reality TV shows Khatron ke Khiladi 9 and Big Boss 14.

She is not only an actress but also a model by profession.







