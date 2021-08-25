Varun Dhawan touches on reason for 'low key' wedding with Natasha Dalal Zainab Nasir | August 25, 2021 Share

Varun Dhawan touches on reason for 'low key' wedding with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan opened up on his decision of a small scale wedding with long term girlfriend Natasha Dalal, amid the pandemic, in a recent interaction.



For those unversed, the wedding festivities were attended by his very close family members and dear friends at Alibaug six months ago.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan said, “We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low-key.”

The Student Of The Year actor further added, “That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that. We’ll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that.”

Varun signed off by saying, “Even though I kept it low-key I decided to make the day an intimate affair.”