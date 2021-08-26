Alia Bhatt pens inspirational quotes to spread awareness Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Actress Alia Bhatt shared words of wisdom on her social media handle which became a source of motivation for many.



Alia is known for spreading inspiration through her sweet words.

She penned a quote on Instagram stating, “If you want to find happiness, find gratitude.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star captioned her post saying, #TheGoodWord.”

On the personal front, Alia is dating famed actor Ranbir Kapoor and will soon be tying the knot with him.

Alia has numerous projects lined up in her kitty. She is also set to feature with beau Ranbir in a fantasy film.