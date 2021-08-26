Swara Bhasker consults psychologist to better understand upcoming role Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Swara Bhasker consults psychologist to better understand upcoming role

Actress Swara Bhasker opened up on an interaction with a psychologist to understand the psyche of her character in an upcoming film.



In a murder mystery, Swara would be essaying the role of an officer investigating a serial killer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Swara said, “I feel that it is extremely important to understand your role and get things right while dealing with such topics. At a time when the audience is extremely aware and well-read, it becomes all the more important for the actors and those making content to take necessary steps in getting the portrayal on screen right.”

She added, “Through creative freedom, its my responsibility as a person who belongs to the creative field, to get the nuances of the character right.”

Swara has portrayed such thought provoking characters numerous times.

Regarding how she overcomes draining characters, the Veere Di Wedding actress stated, “I do relaxing detox programmes once we finish shooting. Some yoga that is focused on breathing, guided meditation or energy healing and taking a small vacation before the next shoot also help. Of course, nothing is as healing as going home to my family and pets.”

She signed off by saying, “I do relaxing detox programmes once we finish shooting. Some yoga that is focused on breathing, guided meditation or energy healing and taking a small vacation before the next shoot also help. Of course, nothing is as healing as going home to my family and pets.”