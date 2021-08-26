KRK says Manoj Bajpayee is obsessed with him like SRK from 'Darr' Web Desk | August 26, 2021 Share

Kamal R Khan is responding to Manoj Bajpayee's defamation suit with a tweet.

The self-proclaimed critic turned to the micro-blogging app on Wednesday and dubbed Bajpayee 'obsessed' for filing a complaint against him.

KRK also claimed that the actor's step reminds him of Shah Rukh Khan from movie Darr.

"If a person goes all the way from Mumbai to Indore, obtains a temporary residence proof and file a case against you, so just imagine that how much he hates you? How much obsessed he is? Mujhe Toh #Darr film ka #SRK Yaad Aa Gaya!" wrote KRK.



Manoj's defamation suit comes after KRK did a review on the actor's web series titled Family Man and called him a stoner.