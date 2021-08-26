Pooja Bedi says COVID-19 vaccine is 'illogical' and 'sinister': Here's Why Web Desk | August 26, 2021 Share

Indian actor Pooja Bedi does not understand the logic of COVID-19 vaccination.

The former actor turned to her Twitter on Wednesday and posed a question amongst fans on the subject.

"If 99% survive Covid with or without the vaccine the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister! (sic)."



Tagging the Prime Minister, the United Nations, she added another tweet writing, "Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive Covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%."



Followers started to reply to the actor's argument, dubbing it half-baked.

"Pooja, if we had to hear half-baked, half-assessed arguments against #CovidVaccine, we will log in to our Whatsapp groups. Do us a favour, please shut up poojabeditweets." She wrote back, "That's the wrong Pooja."



Another added, "Unvaccinated pose risk for everyone, you can’t expect to be rewarded for stupidity." Pooja replied, "How? Vaccinated are also spreading it!!! The only *danger* for vaccinated is the supposed threat to themselves for not taking it."