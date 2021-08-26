Warina Hussain voices concerns on Afghan crisis: Here's what she said Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Actress Warina Hussain got candid about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s take-over of major cities.



Well-known celebrities of the industry came forward to voice their concerns about the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with Pink Villa, Warina said, “I've chosen to do so for my friends and mother. If you stand up for a cause, people will label it as a publicity stunt, and if you don't, then they will criticise you. In either case, the decision is entirely up to the individual. However, I am seeing fewer people speaking up this time. I would like to ask all feminists and philanthropists to please speak out against injustice. Innocent people need you.”

The Loveyatri star continued, “Their independence is in jeopardy, and simple things like going for a walk outside and breathing fresh air will no longer be possible. Recently my friend went outside fully covered including the head scarf, when some men threatened her saying it’s the last time we are warning you not to be seen again without a chadari.”

“It's unfortunate. My heart goes out for families living there, for the kids, female citizens. We never thought that something like this could take place, especially in today's time! Just waiting to see how, like always, the good wins over the bad.”

For those unversed, Warina had shifted to Uzbekistan after a political turmoil broke out in Afghanistan and is presently residing in India.