Tiger Shroff showcases Martial art skills in recent IG post: Watch
Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021

Actor Tiger Shroff flaunted his martial art skills as a treat for fans who seemed to be impressed by his various stunts.



Tiger has been actively working out to keep fit and healthy, as well as to remain abreast of his talent for incredible stunt-based moves.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Baaghi actor posted a video of himself from the gram as he nailed another move.

In the video, he was spotted jumping off the ground and landing on a pad which was held up high, with all his energy, and staying there for 5 counts.

He captioned the video saying, “Feels good staying up there for 5. Guess which game this move is from!?”

Fans, followers and colleagues showered his post with love and sweet comments.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff would be featured in Heropanti 2.







