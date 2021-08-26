Shilpa Shetty continues to live life to fullest amid domestic troubles Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared an inspirational excerpt from a book amid her ongoing personal troubles and struggles.



The quote highlighted the importance of living life to the fullest despite stress.

The excerpt from the book narrated, “We can't push the 'pause' button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we're doing our best or our worst. Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life's clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can.”

Shilpa is known for sharing such motivational quotes as previously she talked about the topic of faith, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it. My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Shilpa’s renewal of strength through quotes came amid the trying time of Raj Kundra’s case which had been doing rounds on social media for a long time.