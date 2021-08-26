‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra in action on film sets Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra in action on film sets

Actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted shooting in an action role as she shared pictures from the sets of Citadel in London.



Priyanka’s pictures instantly went viral online.

She was seen clad in a black and khaki outfit with her hair styled into a braid. For an action scene, Priyanka had a gun wrapped around her torso.

Another picture showcased two anti-heroes who were capturing her.

Not only that, but Priyanka’s picture was also captured while she was having a jolly time chatting with her cast and crew members while sipping water.

The film Citadel is slated to air on Amazon Prime video which would be the star’s first debut on a digital streaming platform.

Priyanka’s co-star Joe in a chat with Indianexpress.com praised her and said, "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”







