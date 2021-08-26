Ali Fazal cautions citizens to get vaccinated: ‘We need to ensure we are ready to face and fight’ Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Actor Ali Fazal urged his fans to get jabbed as soon as possible to ensure safety in case another wave hits India.



For Ali Fazal, safety is of utmost importance and he does not wish to compromise on it.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal said, “Before the third wave hits us all as predicted, we need to ensure we are ready to face and fight it with all our might. To do that, safety and strength are extremely crucial so please, everyone, do get your vaccine shots before it’s too late. I personally began to ensure that my family members are safe and healthy, and most importantly vaccinated.”

He added, “That’s the key right now. I also request everyone to take all the warnings by our experts in the country very seriously.”

Fazal warned the public to take precautionary measures before it is too late.