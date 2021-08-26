Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her super healthy meal Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her healthy meal from London.



Taking to her Insta stories, Anushka captured a picture of her cheesy sandwich and a glass of drink by her side.

She captioned the picture saying, "Super into health today.”

The couple had been spending quality time together in London as they often shared snapshots with fans.

Anushka relished her meal as she looked out at the view outside.

London had been quite pleasurable for the actress as she was seen spending a jolly time there with her family and even celebrated daughter Vamika’s birthday.