Neha Dhupia explains why it's important to be active in pregnancy Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021

Actress Neha Dhupia stressed on the need to bring change into the industry by providing work for pregnant women.



Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy and her daughter Mehr have been keeping her active.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha said “I’m not going to lie. It’s very hard shooting during the Covid-19 times. Plus, I’m in my third trimester, so the exhaustion is more. But, somewhere I feel that I’m doing this to prove that if I can, other can, too.”

The Chup Chup Ke actress stated, “I can’t do both, but if I can [strike a balance], then maybe things can change in the business. [I hope this woule result in] more roles not just for women, but for pregnant women as well.”

Dhupia denied that pregnant women should stay at home.

She concluded, “Why should it be, ‘Now, I’m going to make some personal choices, which would require me to take a sabbatical’. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want to come back four steps behind from where you left your career. Since I’ve been through it, I know how it can break people at different levels. I’m setting an example and hoping to change a thing or two for women in the business. If a woman is pregnant don’t deprive her of her professional side.”