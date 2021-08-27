Anupam Kher visits Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant SONA: 'Proud of you' Web Desk | August 27, 2021 Share

Indian actor Anupam Kher is celebrating Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant and its staff.

On Friday, the Kher visited the Baywatch actor's Indian cuisine restaurant called SONA and praised its food and ambience.

"Dearest priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef harinayak,"he captioned alongside the thread of photos and clips.

"You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho!" he concluded.

Priyanka Chopra herself was quick to respond to the actor's praises in the comments.

"Awww thank you Anupam sir! go [sic] glad u liked!" wrote Priyanka.

