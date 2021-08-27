Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic note amid Raj Kundra's arrest : 'Made a mistake, but it's ok' Web Desk | August 27, 2021 Share

Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic note amid Raj Kundra's arrest : 'Made a mistake, but it's ok'

Shilpa Shetty is lifting herself up with inspiring excerpts and books.

The Hungama 2 actor turned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a cryptic passage by Sophia Loren.

The excerpt reads, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."

It continued, "We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

The note concluded, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them." Shilpa added a sticker that read, "Made a mistake but it's okay."



Shilpa's cryptic Instagram Story comes days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for producing and distributing adult content.