Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan re-create 'Main Hun Na' performance: Watch Here

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is recreating iconic song from Main Hun Na with none other than director Farah Khan.

On Thursday, the Farah turned to her Instagram and shared an adorable clip with SRK while the duo lip-synced to the movie's title track.

"With my Most favourite.. one & only iamsrk there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays," she captioned alongside the photo.



For the video, Shah Rukh donned a brown shirt paired with black pants whereas Farah wore a floral printed kurta with pants.





Fellow Bollywood stars including Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh praised the director-actor duo for their ace performance.

"ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!" commented Ranveer while Kriti left a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons.

"Do u have to do this to us Farah," added another close friend of the director.

Take a look:



