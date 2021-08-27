Kabir Khan slams Bollywood for portraying Mughals as villains Sakina Mehdi | August 27, 2021 Share

Indian Director Kabir Kha sat down for an interview and expressed his disappointment over Bollywood’s problematic portrayal of Mughal rulers.

Khan said, “I find it hugely problematic and disturbing. What really makes me upset is because it’s being done just to go with the popular narrative. Unfortunately!”

The 52-year-old added, “I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and wants to make a point there. Of course, there can be different viewpoints. I’m saying, if you want to demonize the Mughals, please base it on research and make us understand why.”

He further added, “Why they were the villains that you think they were because if you do some research if you read history, it’s very tough to understand why they were, why they have to be villainized.”