Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend Shibani Dandekar a heartfelt post on her birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 27, 2021 Share

Farhan Akhtar wishes girlfriend Shibani Dandekar a heartfelt post on her birthday

Indian actress and television host Shibani Dandekar turned a year older as she celebrated her 41st birthday today, August 27.

While the actress received countless wishes and birthday messages on her big day, her beau and famed Indian filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also wished with her with the sweetest post.

Ever since Farhan and Shibani have made their relationship official after dating for more than three years, the two have become one of the most talked about couples in town.

Taking to the Instagram, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor shared a beautiful monochrome photo featuring him with Shibani and wrote a heartfelt birthday note for her. In the caption, he wrote, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you. shibanidandekar” along with a heart emoticon.





In the shared love filled picture, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen hugging Shibani, who was all smiles as they posed for the camera while sitting on the stairs.

Moreover, Shibani has tattooed her boyfriend’s name on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shibani on Friday gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.





Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for three years now. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and the duo is parents to two daughters - Shakya and Akira.