Faryal Mehmood flaunts latest tattoo on leg, posts video of getting inked on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 27, 2021 Share

Renowned Pakistani TV actress and model Faryal Mehmood has added another tattoo to her collection. The Raqeeb Se famed star recently shared a video on her social media handle, in which she could be seen getting tattooed on her leg.





Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the actress, the actress who often becomes the talk of the town for her glamorous and bold photo shoots, shared multiple pictures and videos of getting her left leg inked.

While getting the tattoo, the Daasi actress reclined in a resting position on the bed and winked the camera an eye, holding her hair to one side.









Earlier, Faryal broke her silence on her divorce with ex husband Danyal Raheal and confirmed that she is single on Ahsan Khan’s show, Tonight with Ahsan Khan.