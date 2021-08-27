‘Freddy’: Kartik Aryan drops glimpse of new look from sets Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share

Kartik Aryan treated fans with his latest look from the sets of film Freddy on social media.



The film is finally on the floors now and Kartik cannot wait for its actual release.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture of himself and captioned it, “#Freddy” along with a black heart emoticon.

Kartik’s friends, fans and followers showered his latest post with love, praise and good wishes. Some took to his comment section as they penned sweet words for him.

The film Freddy is a romantic thriller filled with unexpected twists and turns to be produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.







