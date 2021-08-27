‘Indian Pageant 2002’: What sets Neha Dhupia apart from other girls? Here’s what she has to say Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share





Actress Neha Dhupia voiced her perspective on what made her look and feel different from other girls at Miss India Pageant 2002.

Neha was crowned Miss India in the 2002 pageant where she highlighted what made her stand apart from the others.

A video from the competition circulated on Instagram where Neha said, "As compared to the other girls, my system has got no toxins set in. There is no smoking, no drinking. If they tell me to get up at 6, I am up and ready at 6. I have never complained."

She added, "I don't want anyone to tell me I am beautiful. That's not why I am here. What I am looking at today is to be an achiever. By winning this competition, I can call myself one."

After receiving the honour of being called ‘Miss India’ the Chup Chup Ke actress started her journey towards stardom in 2003 as she made her debut in the film Qayamat: City Under Threat.