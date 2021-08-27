Amitabh Bachchan touches upon his 'domestic issues' Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan got candid about how he was facing water shortages at home on his blog as he woke up for the shoot of Kon Banega Crorepati 13 as early as 6 a.m.

At the same time Amitabh Bachchan apologized to his fans for updating them on the personal petty issue.

In a blog post, Amitabh wrote, “So I have been up since 6... ONLY to find the water has stopped in the home system! So as the system starts again, I am getting time to connect... Will see for another 5 and then off to work as is and get ready in the vanity.”

“Oh dear, such a bother... Sorry to include you in all this domestic issue but… OK, I am off... A bit of a trying DAY today. So we wait for the protocol to improve. Till then...here we are at work.”

It has been 13 years since Amitabh had been keeping his fans updated regularly.

On the work front, as usual there are numerous projects lined up in his kitty.