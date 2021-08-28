Mira Rajpoot talks about Shahid Kapoor's apt style: 'Has more bags than I do! Web Desk | August 28, 2021 Share

Indian actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajpoot goes to the actor for fashion advice.

Speaking to Vogue India in a recent interview, Mira revealed that Shahid has a keen eye when it comes to fashion and owns more bags than she does.

"I am conscious about what I'm buying and how long it will last. Everyone has their own approach to sustainability. For me, it’s through the things that I buy. It needs to be multifunctional and relevant even decades later. I'm a nostalgic person with an affinity for vintage fashion, so it will be special to pass this bag to my daughter who can make her own memories with it too. She’s already been waddling around with my bags since before she could walk!” said Mira.



She then quipped, “Shahid has more bags than I do! He has a refined fashion sensibility and a keen eye, so he’s always buying these really interesting pieces.”



Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The duo shares children Misha and Zain together.

