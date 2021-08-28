Pankaj Tripathi's packed schedule is causing mental strain: 'Not getting any break' Web Desk | August 28, 2021 Share

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is trying to slow down on work.

The star, who has had 8 releases in the past one year, is talking about physical and mental burnout from all the work.

“The packed shooting schedule becomes hectic. Personal life effect hone se zyada physical strain hota hai mujhe bahut. I feel physical rest has become important for me. Now, I feel ke thoda kum kaam karun, thodhi chuti rahe, so I’m trying to balance it,” Tripathi tells us.

He continued,“Soch raha hoon next year se speed kam karun”, he says, though he’s unsure how all that will fall into place.

After Mirzapur 2, Ludo, Extraction, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Kaagaz and Mimi, Pankaj is thinking to take a break.

“I’m not getting any break at the moment, usually I start shooting in a matter of three-four days,”

