Rishi Kapoor disliked Rajesh Khanna for this reason: Read Inside Web Desk | August 28, 2021 Share

Rishi Kapoor disliked Rajesh Khanna for this reason: Read Inside

Rishi Kapoor disliked Rajesh Khanna for taking away his ring and heroine.

Speaking on an interview in 2017, the actor revealed that Rajesh Khanna made Dimple Kapadia throw his ring in the sea.

"Dimple is going to kill me if I bring this up... But it's fine, Kakaji is no more. I probably disliked him because he took away my heroine. So there was a kind of... I felt bad about the fact. Otherwise there was no ill feelings, I worked with him a lot. I even directed him in a film."



As per Hindustan Times, Rishi's animosity grew towards Khanna because of a ring, as mentioned in the actor's book Khullam Khulla.

"Rishi wrote in his book about the incident that could have partially inspired the supposed animosity. He wrote that when him and Dimple Kapadia were shooting Bobby, he was seeing a woman named Yasmin. Yasmin had given him a ring with a peace sign on it, which Dimple took from him and started wearing. It was around that time that she got involved with Rajesh Khanna, who didn't appreciate the fact that she was wearing a ring that belonged to Rishi. And so he took the ring off her finger and hurled it into the sea,"

When asked how did Dimple get the ring, Rishi replied, "She flicked it from me."

Revealing reasons he didn't like Rajesh Khanna, the actor continued ,"He got rid of my ring, he took away my heroine, got married to her, so obviously there were enough reasons for me."

