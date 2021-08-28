Deepika Padukone poses for Insta snap, Ranveer Singh drops a ‘hot’ comment Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 28, 2021 Share

Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss the chance to compliment each other and express the PDA filled moments with their fans and followers on social media.

Recently, the Piku famed actress has shared a picture of herself and received a love-filled compliment from her hubby. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika, 35, on Friday evening posted a monochrome picture with a blur effect.

In the shared picture, the Race 2 diva can be seen sitting on a couch. She opted for a white T-shirt, a denim jacket over it and paired it with jeans. While keeping her hair loose, she rested her fingers on her head, looking away from the camera.





Sharing the photo, the glam queen captioned it, "Pause…and then Pose!" followed by a face with sunglasses emoticon.

The post received thousands of hearts in no time, while fans commented how stunning Deepika is looking, the Simmba actor’ comment grabbed all the attention.

Reacting to her picture, Ranveer, 36, wrote in the comments section, "Hottie." Ranveer was among the first ones to drop a flattering compliment as always. His love-filled comment instantly made DeepVeer fans left in awe.

On the work front, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline. These include 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan. She also has the Indian adaptation of 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, that will also feature actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Moreover, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Alia Bhatt.