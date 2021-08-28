Fans ask Priyanka Chopra to choose between Bollywood and Hollywood, here’s her answer Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 28, 2021 Share

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has not just made a name for herself in Bollywood, but also become a popular star across the world. However, her millions of fans really want to know what the actress would choose between Bollywood and Hollywood.

Recently, the White Tiger actress to the Instagram Reels and participated in the trend in which people answer questions set to Run-DMC’s song It’s Tricky.

For the video, PeeCee opted for a white crop top, paired with blue denim shorts and kept her hair loose. She chose between two options presented on the right and left sides of the screen and danced in the direction of her pick.

In the video, she could be seen choosing regular trim over annual chop, opted for quality over quantity and warm hair rinse over cold hair rinse.

The Quantico starlet chose iced coffee over hot coffee, she opted for blow dry over air dry, and AM shower over PM shower.





However, when she was asked to pick between 'Bollywood' and 'Hollywood', the actress chose, "I quit" and left the challenge. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Some questions are just better left unanswered (winking face emoticon) #ThisorThat anomalyhaircare."

Hours before posting the video on her gram, the Sky Is Pink actress informed her fans that she'd been injured while shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel.

Sharing the photo, she asked her fans, "What's real and what's not?"

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting her upcoming series Citadel in London. She will also be seen in Text For You, which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

