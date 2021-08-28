Kabir Bedi reveals reason for writing memoir ‘Stories I Must Tell’ Sakina Mehdi | August 28, 2021 Share

Indian actor Kabir Bedi appeared in an interview with a publication and discussed about his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor.

The 75-year-old was asked what made him write the memoir, to which he responded, “I’ve lived an extraordinary life across the world with more drama than a soap opera. I knew I had to tell my story.”

He added, “I pulled the trigger many times in the last 10 years but kept firing blanks. I wanted my book to be unputdownable. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic gave me time to think more deeply, and I found the perfect way to tell it.”

While talking about most volatile relationship, Bedi shared, “I’ve had many volatile relationships. Two of the most dramatic were with my first wife Protima Bedi and then actor Parveen Babi. I have written about my relationships with great honesty, not even sparing myself, like scenes out of a movie. Both affected my life very deeply.”

Bedi even touched upon his Bollywood career, he said, “Truth be told, I was out of India for 30 of my best acting years. Before I left, my early hits, such as Raj Khosla’s Kuchhe Dhaage and Raj Kumar Kohli’s Nagin made me famous in India. That’s what led to the Italians finding me. So, Bollywood gave me much to be grateful for, I harbour no resentments.”

He further added, “Even in the middle of my Hollywood years, Rakesh Roshan called me back for Khoon Bhari Maang, where I starred alongside Rekha, which became my biggest hit in Bollywood. Since returning to India, I’ve done two films with Hrithik Roshan, two with Shah Rukh Khan, and one with Akshay Kumar. Akbar Khan’s Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, where I played Shah Jahan, got outstanding reviews at the Dubai Film Festival. I’m still working in Bollywood.”