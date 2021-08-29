Rajpal Yadav says he 'does not fit' to OTT platforms due to excessive swearing Web Desk | August 29, 2021 Share

Indian actor Rajpal Yadav believes OTT is not the right platform for him due to excessive swearing and verbal abuse.

Speaking to a leading daily in a recent interview, Rajpal talked about how his career even progressed in the past without swearing in films and that is exactly how he would want it in the future.

"The trend of OTT has really caught on but I don’t see myself fitting into that space. The kind of web series that are being churned out in the past few years, I can’t relate to it. I don’t like giving gaalis (abusing) on screen, which has become quite common in the web series nowadays. Mujhe bina gaaliyon ke taaliyan mili hai apne kaam ke liye (I have fetched the accolades even without mouthing cuss words)."

He added, "I don’t wish to do something I don’t appreciate in real life. I didn’t want to earn my living by bad-mouthing on screen and thankfully, I didn’t have to. I am very lucky that even after two decades people are not bored of watching me. I entirely credit my fans for keeping the actor in me alive."

Rajpal's latest two films, Coolie No.1 and Hangama 2,were both released on OTT.