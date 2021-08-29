Shakti Kapoor says Shraddha Kapoor is his pride': 'I call her my 'golden girl'' Web Desk | August 29, 2021 Share

Shakti Kapoor will always support Shraddha Kapoor's career: 'I call her my 'golden girl''

Shakti Kapoor wants his children to pursue their dreams and choose their own path.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he never stopped Shraddha nor his son Siddhant to join the films.

"Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my 'golden girl'. She has made it on her own in Bollywood."



Speaking about his son's debut film Chehre, Shakti revealed that he is proud of the performance his younger child has showcase.

"Siddhanth's film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has just released and the critics have given him a thumbs up. So, I am happy for both my kids, who are doing well in their careers. I am so proud of them.”

