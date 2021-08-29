Sara Ali Khan mediates, enjoys picturesque views in Ladakh: See Photos Web Desk | August 29, 2021 Share

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan is making the most out of her Ladakh vacation.

In a thread of photos and videos posted by the actor, Sarah was seen enjoying the s

In the first picture, Sara was spotted sitting while the sun sets in the beautiful background.

In another photo, the Coolie No.1 actor was seen meditating indoors.







The 25-year-old also shared a photo of herself sipping into a hot beverage as she enjoyed a serene view in the evening.

Sara is currently vacationing with actor Radhika Madan and musician Jasleen Royal in the city.

