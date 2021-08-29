Kareena Kapoor spends great time with ‘forever girls’ Karisma, Malaika-Amrita Arora Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 29, 2021 Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor-Khan shared a glimpse from her all girl-gang weekend night with her besties by her side.

Sharing a picture-perfect moment with her pals Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and sister Karisma Kapoor, the Ki & Ka starlet wrote in her caption, "My forever girls."





In the shared picture the diva and her friends can be seen dressed up in glamorous, chic outfits. The Omkara starlet donned a loose, plain white shirt with shorts and sister Karisma opted for a dark blue halter neck top, paired with flared black trousers and heels.

Fitness icon Malaika looked stunning in a black and white co-ord set, while Amrita could be seen donning a loose, plain white kurta and palazzo set. Kareena’s friend Mallika chose a printed top and black pants for the girl’s night out.

In the comments section, the glam star, Amrita dropped heart emoticons.

On the work front, the Good Newwz actress, who was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, with late actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.