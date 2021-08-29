Disha Patani wraps up second schedule shoot of ‘Ek Villain Returns’, celebrates with team Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 29, 2021 Share

Bollywood beauty diva Disha Patani is an avid social media user. The actress enjoys massive popularity and fan following on various social media accounts as well.

Sharing stunning beauty shots and glimpse from her work life with her millions of fans and follower, the Baaghi actress recently took to Instagram to announce a milestone in her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

The Radhe famed actress took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped up the second shooting schedule of Mohit Suri’s directorial film.





Ek Villain Returns also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in important roles. Sharing the glimpses from the celebration of shoot wrap up, she also thanked her team.

She shared a video and two photographs with her team and announced the shoot wrap. She wrote, “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all big hug and lots of love.”

The upcoming film is the sequel of Ek Villain released in 2014 and starred Sidharth Malhotra, Sharaddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.