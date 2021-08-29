Kriti Sanon was left in tears when choreographer scolded her after first ramp walk Sakina Mehdi | August 29, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon sat down for an interview and looked back on early days of her modelling career.

While talking about her ramp walk debut, Sanon recalled, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers).”

She added, “So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time.”