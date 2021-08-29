Shruti Haasan recalls singing English hits at restaurants before Bollywood debut Sakina Mehdi | August 29, 2021 Share

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan shared that she used to have small singing gigs before she made her acting debut.

Haasan stated, “I used to sing there sometimes. Nobody knew who I was or anything. I used to sing (proceeds to sing a line of My Heart Will Go On). Like, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams.”

Earlier, while talking about her future projects, the actor said, “I am currently super excited about my Amazon show, Bestseller She Wrote (based on a Ravi Subramanian novel). We are into post-production and it should be out soon. I also have to finish a bunch of my music videos and soon, will be coming out with some singles too. And I will start gigging again. There are some films in the pipeline as well, but nothing I can speak about right now. (Laughs) I’m actually being careful.”