Jackie Shroff says he gets 'flustered' while doing romantic scenes Sakina Mehdi | August 29, 2021

Indian actor Jackie Shroff shared his thoughts about shooting for romantic scenes in The Interview: Night of 26/11 with a publication.

Shroff shared, “I was embarrassed, I was really embarrassed. I get flustered when I do these things. I’ve been doing them, that’s why I’m an actor.”

He added, “So many people watching you on the camera with an unblinking eye, the director watching you, the assistant watching you, people from crew and the entire world watch you and it is very embarrassing. But you have to do it as it’s a job. If the role requires that, you must do it and I have to look convincing.”