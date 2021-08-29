Sonu Sood touches upon politics being ‘great profession’ Zainab Nasir | August 29, 2021 Share

Sonu Sood voiced his opinion on being a part of politics as he was offered to be the face of an initiative by the Delhi government named Desh Ke Mentors.



Ever since Sonu was crowned the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentors fans have raised their speculations regarding his interest in politics.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood clarified, “I didn’t do this to get into politics, I just wanted to help people. When the whole movement of me helping people started in the first wave of the Covid pandemic (last year), even then these speculations started. I want to send across a message that politics is a great profession and there’s no harm in case someone wants to desire to be in that.”

He added, “Whatever I did in the past one and a half year, it also conveys that even if you’re not into politics, you can still help and motivate people. That’s a message. I want to tell people that don’t wait for an opportunity to help people, just do it now.”

The Simmba actor stated, “It’s not mandatory that one has to be a politician to help people.”

He concluded, “I truly respect all people who’ve been doing great work in that (field). My hands are too full as an actor and the work I’m doing, connecting me with masses, touching those souls. I’m enjoying this space, but I don’t know what’s written in my fate tomorrow.”