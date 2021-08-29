Bigg Boss OTT: Sunny Leone can feel excitement brewing Zainab Nasir | August 29, 2021 Share

Sunny Leone set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house for the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.



Sunny was a contestant on the 5th season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Sunny Leone said, “Bigg Boss OTT is all about #StayConnected, so I am here to spread some more love. As the host of Splitsvilla, I know what a real connection looks like, and there are contestants who have some amazing bonding in the house.”

She added, “I can guide the contestants a little more emotionally and find themselves through that process; because this show is also about being over the top. So if you don’t have a game you will not survive. I am looking forward to getting on the show and spilling some beans with Karan.”

Sunny continued, “I am going crazy for Bigg Boss OTT. No matter how much you see, it won't be enough. This season is all about connections. So, where there are connections, there I am. I am coming this weekend to do a lot of fun, in my style. See you and stay connected.”

The show started this August.