Ek Villain 2’: Tara Sutaria to showcase her music skills in film

Actress Tara Sutaria revealed that she would be flaunting her musical skills in the upcoming project Ek Villain 2.

After the massive success of the 2014 film named Ek Villain, the 2nd part of the film is slated to release soon which features Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of a piano and wrote, ‘Back at the keys for #Villain2.’

For those unversed, apart from being a film star Tara Sutaria is also a singer who has entertained the audience with her melodious voice in numerous concerts and competitions.

Fans cannot wait to see the musician in her come back to life.

The film is slated to hit the big screens next February. According to reports, the shooting for the second schedule of the film has already wrapped up.