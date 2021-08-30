Sanjay Leela Bhansali shuts down rumors of working with Sonam Kapoor: ‘No such thing’ Sakina Mehdi | August 30, 2021 Share

'Sanjay Leela Bhansali shuts down rumors of working with Sonam Kapoor: ‘No such thing

Recently, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja visited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office which made fans speculate that the two might be collaborating for an upcoming project.

However, sources close to Bhansali clarified and said, “No such thing! Like all the other stars who were seen visiting Mr Bhansali’s office, Sonam just dropped in for a chat since they go back a long way.”

Bhansali addressed the rumors as well and stated, “There are many actors who come to visit. We chat over a cup of tea. We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially.”

Kapoor was launched by Bhansali in 2007 film Saawariya which failed at box office.