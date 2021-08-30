Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys beach time, shares glimpse of her Sunday Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 30, 2021 Share

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys beach time, shares glimpse of her Sunday

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is undoubtedly a fashion diva as she never fails to make her fans go crazy for her well-toned figure.

While being an avid social media user, the White Tiger actress, who always makes sure to keep her fans updated about her day to day activities, shared a cool glimpse from her Sunday routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, PeeCee left her fans stunned with pictures of her chilling in a bikini with husband Nick Jonas.

The gorgeous diva seemed to be enjoying the Sunday mood with hubby Nick in their home by the pool. Sharing the selfie of her, clicked from the top angle, the Quantico starlet can be seen lying down. She opted for a Black and Red combination bikini, wore big sunglasses and rested one hand on her forehead as the sun is shining brightly on her face.

Her perfectly toned abs is truly the beach body goals for her fans. Sharing this picture on her Instagram she wrote, “Sundays like this tho…” with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently stationed in London since last year. She finished shooting for her romantic comedy, Text For You, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has lately been shooting for Citadel, a spy series, executive produced by the Russo Brothers.