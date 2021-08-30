Shakti Kapoor is all praises for ‘golden girl’ Shraddha Kapoor

Indian actor Shakti Kapoor sat down for an interview and revealed if he ever stopped his daughter Shraddha Kapoor from becoming an actress.
The 68-year-old said, “Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my 'golden girl'. She has made it on her own in Bollywood."
His son Siddhanth did a supporting role in Chehre, while talking about the film Kapoor said, “Siddhanth's film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has just released and the critics have given him a thumbs up. So, I am happy for both my kids, who are doing well in their careers. I am so proud of them.”