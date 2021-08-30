‘The Empire’ director Mitakshara brushes aside comparisons with ‘Game of Thrones’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 30, 2021 Share

‘The Empire’ director Mitakshara brushes aside comparisons with ‘Game of Thrones’

The Indian historical period drama, the Empire is being compared with the HBO's hit show Game of Thrones. The show was released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier last week and many have noticed how similar the coloring, action and aesthetics of the two shows seem to be.

The Empire director Mitakshara Kumar has recently addressed all the comparisons being made to HBO hit series GoT. In an interview with the Indian Express, she said that there is a big difference between the budgets allotted to the two shows. She also said that the subject is also entirely different.

Speaking to the media outlet, she said, "They have dragons and zombies, how can people compare?” She added, “You want to compare our show to Game of Thrones? Give us the budget of Game of Thrones. That show is made on a huge scale.”

“I think our entire series could be made in the budget they use for just 1-2 episodes. If despite having a fraction of the budget, we are still being compared to Game of Thrones, I think somewhere we have done something right,” she added.

While GoT is a fictional series based on George RR Martin's bestselling novels from A Song of Ice and Fire saga, The Empire is based on Alex Rutherford’s series of books, Empire of the Moghul. It follows the life of Mughal emperor Babur and his journey from a child king to the ruler of the Mughal Empire in India.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor plays Babur with Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and others in supporting roles.