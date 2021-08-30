Shanaya Kapoor’s latest look leaves fans gushing Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share





Shanaya Kapoor’s latest look leaves fans gushing

The star kid Shanaya Kapoor was spotted all dressed up waiting for her mother Maheep Kapoor as her pictures and videos instantly went viral.



Fans drooled over Shanaya’s latest post as Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter never forgot to amaze them with her intriguing looks.

Shanaya made best use of the waiting moments as she flaunted her dress and style. Her shiny pink bag looked ethereal with a white plain top while her makeup was on point, going hand in glove with the new look.

Taking to her IG handle, Shanaya shared a bunch of pictures and penned them with a caption, "while I wait for mumma maheepkapoor #babysnightout."

As soon as she dropped the post, Shanaya’s father and many other faces of the industry showered her with immense love and praise.

On the work front, Shanaya is moving towards entering Bollywood with her first debut film under the banner of Dharma Productions.