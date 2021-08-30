Jacqueline Fernandez under investigation for money laundering case Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi as a witness in a money laundering case.



It was reported by the news agency ANI via a tweet.

Taking to twitter, they wrote, "Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case."

However, Jacqueline did not come up with any details regarding the case.

On the work front, Jacqueline is occupied with several projects. She is currently on the shoot of the film Bhoot Police alongside many famed faces of the industry.



